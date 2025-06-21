Israeli strike on Iran kills head of Palestine corps in IRGC's overseas arm

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Saturday that the military had killed a veteran commander in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' overseas arm, in a strike in an apartment in Iran's Qom.

The veteran commander, Saeed Izadi, who led the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force, Katz said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

There was no confirmation from the IRGC.

Katz said Izadi financed and armed Hamas during the initial attacks, describing the commander's killing as a "major achievement for Israeli intelligence and the Air Force".

Izadi was sanctioned by the U.S. and Britain over what they said were his ties to Hamas and Palestinian militant faction Islamic Jihad, which also took part in the October 7 attacks.

News.Az