Israeli strikes across Gaza continues as US criticizes over high death toll

Israel continued to bomb the Gaza Strip on Tuesday shortly after the US renewed its criticism over the high civilian death toll in the war on Hamas, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

At least 57 Palestinians were killed in bombardments on central and southern parts of the enclave, health officials said.Later in the day, the Israeli military said half of the leadership of Hamas' military wing had been eliminated.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced Washington's "serious concern" to two senior Israeli officials following deadly Israeli airstrikes on targets in the Gaza Strip, his spokesperson said."We have seen civilian casualties come down from the high points of the conflict ... but they still remain unacceptably high," State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said.Blinken had met with Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi.The US has urged Israel and Hamas to negotiate a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. On Sunday, the leader of Hamas' political wing, Ismail Haniyeh, said the group was withdrawing from indirect talks toward a deal following the deadly Israeli airstrikes that have hit the Palestinian territory in recent days.On Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "increase pressure" on Hamas and said Israel was remaining "firm" in its demands.Israel strikes southern and central GazaThe Israeli military said it had killed "40 terror targets" in Gaza. It said troops were continuing targeted raids in the southwestern city of Rafah and in central Gaza.Five Palestinians were killed in an airstrike on a house, and a family of four was killed in Khan Younis, according to health officials.Later on Tuesday, an Israeli airstrike on a car killed at least 17 Palestinians and wounded 26 in Khan Younis.The Israeli military said the strike targeted a senior member of the Islamic Jihad militant group, which is an ally of Hamas.Also on Tuesday, the Israeli military said it had eliminated half of the leadership of Hamas' military wing since the start of the war, claiming about 14,000 fighters killed or captured since the offensive began.Hamas has been designated as a terror organization by Israel, Germany and the US, among other governments.The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is considering accusations put forward by South Africa that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.More than 38,700 people, overwhelmingly civilians, have been killed in Gaza since October 7, according to data from the Hamas-run Health Ministry, deemed largely reliable by the UN.

