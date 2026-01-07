Israeli strikes kill two in Lebanon ahead of truce talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces killed two people in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, a day before a committee monitoring a year-long ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah was due to meet, Lebanese and Israeli officials said.

Lebanon’s state-run NNA news agency reported that the victims were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in Kfar Dunin, in the Bint Jbeil district. The Israeli military said it targeted two Hezbollah operatives in the area, accusing one of playing a role in the group’s re-establishment efforts, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The attack came as representatives from France, Israel, Lebanon, the United States and the United Nations prepared to hold talks on Wednesday to assess the ceasefire, which has been in place since November 2024.

Israeli strikes have killed more than 300 people in Lebanon since the truce began, including at least 127 civilians, according to Lebanese officials. Earlier this week, additional Israeli attacks killed at least two more people and prompted evacuation orders for several villages in southern and eastern Lebanon.

Another overnight strike destroyed a multistorey building in an industrial area of Ghaziyeh, near the coastal city of Sidon, according to verified video footage and AFP journalists.

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said Israel’s continued attacks were undermining diplomatic efforts to halt the escalation, despite what he described as Lebanon’s cooperation with international initiatives.

The United Nations has also voiced concern, saying Israeli strikes have continued close to UN peacekeepers operating along the Blue Line, the de facto border between Israel and Lebanon. UN officials warned that peacekeepers are carrying out their duties under increasingly difficult and dangerous conditions as tensions persist.

News.Az