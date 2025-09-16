Israeli strikes level Gaza buildings, forcing mass displacement

The situation was becoming increasingly dire as Israel continues its attacks “targeting residential homes, towers and children’s schools, leaving hundreds of Palestinians with no safety or refuge”, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

“An Israeli air strike on this building has displaced hundreds of people in this area; they don’t know where to go,” said one man near the site of the blast that hit one of Gaza City’s tallest buildings.

Another person told Al Jazeera that “since the start of this war, it has only been civilians living here,” rejecting Israeli claims that Hamas is using the buildings to operate.

“Despite what Israel is doing, we’re not going to leave. No matter what happens,” he added.