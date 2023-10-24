Israel's foreign minister refuses to meet UN chief after criticism

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said Tuesday he will not meet with United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres after the UN chief criticized Israel’s bombing of Gaza, News.az reports citing CNN.

"I will not meet with the UN Secretary-General. After the October 7th massacre, there is no place for a balanced approach. Hamas must be erased off the face of the planet!" Cohen wrote in a social media post on Tuesday.

Addressing the UN Security Council chamber in New York on Tuesday, Guterres said he is "deeply concerned about the clear violations of international humanitarian law that we are witnessing in Gaza."

"Protecting civilians does not mean ordering more than one million people to evacuate to the south, where there is no shelter, no food, no water, no medicine and no fuel – and then continuing to bomb the south itself," Guterres said.

“Let me be clear: no party to an armed conflict is above international humanitarian law," he added.

Cohen, who was also present in the chamber, responded to Guterres: "In what world do you live? Definitely, this is not our world."

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan called on Guterres "to resign immediately" after his remarks. Writing on social media, Erdan said Guterres "is not fit to lead the UN."

