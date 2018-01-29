Issue of combating attempts to glorify fascism discussed in the State Duma

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 19, 2017, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution proposed by the Russian Federation on combating the heroism of Nazism. The document emphasizes that all states should prohibit any "celebration of the Nazi regime."

133 countries, including Azerbaijan, supported the Russian resolution. The United States and Ukraine voted against the resolution. 49 countries, among which Germany, France, Sweden and Poland, abstained. The United States and Ukraine explained their position with concern "about the freedom of expression."

Moscow-baku.ru reports citing mospressa.ru that on January 26, the State Duma of the Russian Federation hosted a round table on "Fight against the glorification of fascism and the revival of neo-Nazism: legislative aspects and international initiatives".

The discussion was organized by the First Deputy Chairman of the Committee for State Construction and Legislation Mikhail Yemelyanov.

Within the framework of the round table, the deputies, political scientists, youth representatives stated the existing problems in connection with the glorification of fascism, the revival of neo-Nazism, and discussed in which countries one can observe outbreaks of these phenomena and proposed ways of fighting.

Lyudmila Kozlova, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee for Social Policy, stated that it is rather strange to watch the Nazis were heroicizing in the CIS countries that passed through the Great Patriotic War. This is happening in Ukraine, in Armenia.

"Monuments to Bandera in Ukraine, Garegin Nzhdeh in Armenia, now also, apparently, in Bulgaria show the glorification of fascism. This offends the memory of those who fought during the Great Patriotic War, many have forgotten this victory," Kozlova said.

"In December last year, the UN General Assembly adopted a resolution proposed by the Russian Federation on combating the heroism of Nazism. The document emphasizes that all states should prohibit any "celebration of the Nazi regime." But, unfortunately, the resolution is not mandatory, it just expresses the opinion of the majority and states that we are facing a threat. The only way is to fight legislatively."

Member of the Public Chamber of the Union State Russia and Belarus Dionysus Kaptar cited as an example the installation in the center of Yerevan of a monument to Garegin Nzhdeh who was collaborating with the Third Reich.

He also noted that information appeared about the intention to install a monument to Nzhdeh in Bulgaria, on the same site with the classics of Russian and world literature, A.S. Pushkin, F.M. Dostoevsky, S.A. Yesenin.

"If this information is confirmed, I will comment on it: it reminds me very much of the first half of the 1990s of the ultranationalists of Western Ukraine, when they renamed the names, changing the street signs, removing names that are dear to Russians. If Nzhdeh will be awarded a monument in Bulgaria, it does not comvey anything good to mind. It seems to me, especially symbolically that this is happening in Bulgaria. It seems that someone deliberately tries to play Russia against Bulgaria. Absolutely for natural reasons (historical Slavic unity, religious affinity) Bulgaria and Russia, should be allies on all assumptions. But there are certain forces that would like to break this unity. We know that energy projects have been recently disrupted between Russia and Bulgaria. The monument to Garegin Nzhdeh can also work as a split. I do not think that Bulgarians are so close to Nzhdeh. The monument is a very important symbol, especially in international politics," Kaptar said.

Based on the results of the round table, the participants concluded that Russia needs to be principled in combating the heroism of Nazism - both within and outside the country, to pay special attention to the patriotic education of youth, the holding of discussions on the heroization of Nazism and the fight against this phenomenon in the regions Russia, as well as ensure the conduct of Russia's information policy abroad in this direction.

News.Az

News.Az