Istanbul hosts conference commemorating Azerbaijan’s Black January

Co-organized by the Istanbul University, Azerbaijan Culture and Solidarity Association and the Hazarfem Turkey-Azerbaijan Friendship Society, a conference to commemorate the 29th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s 20 January tragedy has been held at the Istanbul University, Turkey, AZERTAC reports.

Speaking at the event, chairman of the Azerbaijan Culture and Solidarity Association Rashid Mustafazada briefed the audience about the tragedy, saying that the Turkish people will never forget the bloody January tragedy and the memory of martyrs.

Representatives of Azerbaijan’s consulate in Istanbul, political and cultural figures, scientists, as well as Azerbaijanis living, working and studying in Turkey attended the conference.

News.Az

