Istanbul illuminates landmarks with Azerbaijani flag colors (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the occasion of the 102nd anniversary of the proclamation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Istanbul's three bridges (Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, July 15 Martyrs Bridge, and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge) which connect the continents of Europe and Asia, and the historic Galata Tower were illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.

Istanbul bridges were illuminated in blue, red, and green on the evening of May 27. On May 28, in addition to the bridges, the historic Galata Tower will be illuminated with the colors of the Azerbaijani flag.

News.Az