Emergency landing in Charlotte after A319 loses all power

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An Airbus A319 operated by American Airlines was forced to divert after suffering a dual generator failure during flight near Charlotte, North Carolina, on February 11, 2026, according to an aviation incident report.

The aircraft, operating a domestic flight from Fort Lauderdale to Washington National Airport, was cruising at flight level 270 when the crew detected a total loss of both electrical generators. As a result, the Ram Air Turbine (RAT)—an emergency backup system used to provide limited electrical and hydraulic power—automatically deployed, News.Az reports, citing The Aviation Herald.

Following the failure, the crew decided to divert to Charlotte, where the aircraft landed safely on runway 36C approximately 30 minutes later. No injuries were reported.

The incident has been classified as an aviation occurrence and is now under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), which is reviewing the cause of the dual generator failure and the aircraft’s emergency systems response.

News.Az