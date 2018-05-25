Istanbul police detain over 50 IS members

+ ↺ − 16 px

Fifty-one members of the "Islamic State" (IS) terrorist organization were detained during a special operation carried out by Istanbul’s police, the Turkish medi

Reportedly, operations were conducted in 16 districts of Istanbul to detain terrorists.

Among the detainees are foreigners whose citizenship has not been disclosed.

Syrian citizen Riad Haji Osman, one of the IS executioners, was detained during a special operation in Turkey’s Adana province on April 13.

News.Az

