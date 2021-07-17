Yandex metrika counter

Istanbul to host 2023 UEFA Champions League final instead of Munich

  • Sports
  • Share
Istanbul to host 2023 UEFA Champions League final instead of Munich

The final of the UEFA Champions League season 2022/23 will be held in Istanbul, Turkey, instead of Munich, Germany, UEFA said on Friday, TASS reported. 

Venues for the 2022 and 2024 editions of the championship remained unchanged - Saint Petersburg Stadium (Saint Petersburg, Russia) and Wembley Stadium (London, England), respectively.

Munich will host the tournament’s final in 2025.

The final of the UEFA Champions League 2020/21 was due to be held at the Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, but was moved to Porto (Portugal) due to a sharp growth in novel coronavirus cases in the Turkish city.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      