Istanbul to host next Russia-US talks

Russian and US diplomats will hold a meeting in Istanbul on February 27 to discuss issues related to the operation of the two countries’ embassies, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov announced.

"Such a meeting will take place in Istanbul tomorrow," the top Russian diplomat said at a press conference following his visit to Qatar, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"We have announced that our diplomats and high-level experts will meet to address the systemic problems that have piled up as a result of the previous [US] administration’s illegitimate activities aimed at creating artificial obstacles for the work of the Russian embassy, to which we clearly responded in kind, also creating uncomfortable conditions for the operation of the US embassy in Moscow," Lavrov noted.

