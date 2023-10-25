‘It is erroneous to speak with Azerbaijan in the language of threat’, Baku slams Canadian FM’s allegations

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned the allegations made during the joint press conference of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly on October 25, News.Az reports.

Regarding the non-exclusion of sanctions as a tool against Azerbaijan, the ministry noted that it is erroneous to speak with Azerbaijan in the language of threat and that it will not bear any results to either side.

“It should be borne in mind that such provocative and biased statements are nothing more than an obstacle to the further development and progress of the region on the basis of respect for the principles of international law,” the ministry added.

