It is impossible to negotiate with Russia - Podoliak says

It is impossible to make concessions to the Russian Federation and conduct peace negotiations, since it will mean a delayed attack by the aggressor. Adviser to the head of the Ukraine President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak stated this in an interview with Radio NV on Wednesday, May 18, News.az reports.

Podoliak said that it is impossible to negotiate with Russia, because it does not understand and did not fully feel the consequences of its aggression. So far, the Russian Federation is confident that they can achieve at least some success in the Donbas, which is not true, said the adviser to the head of the President's Office.

"Any concession to the Russian Federation or the elite so that they save face will mean Minsk-3 and will mean a postponed war in a year, two, three. Any concession will encourage them until the following claims. Russia has not yet fully realized that it is an outcast country. They still live in their propaganda," Podoliak stressed.

He also pointed out that Europe needs to think more about how to get out of this war, and these should not be concessions to Russia, but the priorities of only Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on May 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that French President Emmanuel Macron offered to cede part of the territory of Ukraine so that Vladimir Putin would end the war and keep his face.

Also on May 13, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said that Russia wants to sit down at the negotiating table and conclude a big deal not only with Ukraine, but also with the West.

On May 2, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) Oleksii Danilov said that Ukraine can only sign an act of surrender of Russia and no peace treaties.

News.Az