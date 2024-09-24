Italian defense minister arrives in Azerbaijan for ADEX exhibition

Italian defense minister arrives in Azerbaijan for ADEX exhibition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s Defense Minister Guido Crosetto on Tuesday arrived in Baku to participate in the 5th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition ADEX.

The visit is taking place at the invitation of Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the Defense Ministry told News.Az. The Italian delegation was welcomed at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku by Deputy Defense Minister Agil Gurbanov and other leading staff of the Ministry.During the visit, Minister Crosetto will hold meetings on new perspectives of Azerbaijani-Italian military cooperation and other issues.

News.Az