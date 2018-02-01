Italian FM comments on expansion of OSCE observation in Nagorno-Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

All forms of organizational support are effective for achieving the goals, said Italy’s Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Angelino Alfano.

He made the remarks at a joint press conference with Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Feb. 1, APA’s correspondent reported from Moscow.

Asked about the expansion of the OSCE observation mission in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, Alfano replied: “Here we are talking about positive steps. I can say that the work done so far and the future work conform to the Helsinki Final Act. I believe that the active work of my Russian counterpart Lavrov in this direction will accelerate the process of settling the conflict. We will render full support to the Minsk Group. Despite this, we don’t think this is the only possible option. Our position is to continue the policy of the country that previously chaired the OSCE. I think this is a fair position,” the Italian minister added.

News.Az

News.Az