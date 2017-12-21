Italian FM invited to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

During a telephone conversation with his Italian counterpart, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov invited Italy's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Angelino Alfano to visit Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message Dec. 21.

According to the message, Alfano accepted Mammadyarov's invitation with pleasure.

Gratification with the comprehensive development of the relations between Azerbaijan and Italy was expressed during the telephone conversation, Trend reports.

The fact that Italy is the main trade partner of Azerbaijan among the member-states of the Council of Europe was also stressed. The views on the further development of trade and economic relations were exchanged.

The sides stressed successful energy cooperation between the two countries.

Mammadyarov also congratulated his counterpart that Italy assumed the status of the OSCE Chairmanship in 2018 and wished the Italian side success.

News.Az

