Italian internet sites publish article by Khojaly genocide witness

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian "dailycases.it" and "caratteriliberi.eu" internet sites have published an article by Durdana Aghayeva, a witness of Khojaly genocide.

In her article headlined "Khojaly massacre: narration of a woman who survived and was reborn", Aghayeva says that unlike much-discussed genocides in Bosnia, Cambodia and Rwanda, Khojaly genocide, which is one of the gravest crimes against humanity, lacks proper recognition, AzeTag reports. She tells about dramatic and shocking events that she witnessed when Khojaly massacre was committed.

Aghayeva says she witnessed the killing of a two year old Azerbaijani child and his parents, and the bayoneting of pregnant women and old people.

She says she was captivated and tortured by Armenian militaries.

Aghayeva also highlighted her efforts to promote the international community`s awareness of Khojaly tragedy.

News.Az

News.Az