Italian opposition parties back government plan to deploy troops in Gaza

Italian opposition parties, including the center-left Democratic Party (PD) and the left-wing 5-Star Movement (M5S), have voiced support for the government’s plan to deploy troops in Gaza as part of an international stabilization effort.

At a meeting in Rome on Wednesday, the PD expressed readiness to support the reconstruction mission while criticizing the government for being “invisible during the destruction.” M5S leader Giuseppe Conte emphasized Italy’s potential role in Gaza, highlighting the country’s expertise and capacity to engage with local communities to help build a peace process, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani confirmed that Italy is prepared to send soldiers, including Carabinieri and army personnel, to Gaza as part of the International Stabilization Force (ISF). He said the focus would be on identifying “the most urgent and feasible interventions in the short term,” noting an initial aid package of 60 million euros ($70 million). Tajani added that Carabinieri already deployed in Palestine are familiar with the territory, ensuring Italy is ready to contribute to both peacebuilding and humanitarian efforts.

The announcement comes following a ceasefire agreement last week between Israel and Hamas, based on a plan presented by US President Donald Trump. The first phase involved the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and outlined the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Under the plan, the US and its Arab and international partners will develop a temporary International Stabilization Force to train and support vetted Palestinian police forces in Gaza, aiming to stabilize the region and assist in long-term reconstruction efforts.

