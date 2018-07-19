Yandex metrika counter

Italian President completes his official visit to Azerbaijan

  • Other
  • Share
Italian President completes his official visit to Azerbaijan

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella has ended his official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the high guests at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport where the state flags of the two countries were waving.

The Italian leader was seen off by first Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      