Italian President completes his official visit to Azerbaijan

President of Italy Sergio Mattarella has ended his official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was lined up for the high guests at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport where the state flags of the two countries were waving.

The Italian leader was seen off by first Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

