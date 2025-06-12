Italian rally driver dies during test drive in Poland

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, several drivers were out testing ahead of the upcoming ultra-fast gravel rally, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Sadly, the day proved to be the last behind the wheel for Italian driver Matteo Doretto. According to Polish outlet Rallypl, Doretto was killed in a crash during testing.

Local station RMF FM reports that the accident occurred near the village of Pasym, in the Elganowo area. Doretto reportedly lost control of the car, which then veered off the road and struck a tree. His co-driver, Samuele Pellegrino, managed to exit the vehicle on his own, but 21-year-old Doretto did not survive the impact.

Emergency crews were quickly on the scene, but there was nothing they could do. Pellegrino was taken to hospital for checks.

“The initial information we received indicated that the driver was trapped in the vehicle. Volunteer fire brigades as well as units from the State Fire Service from the District Headquarters in Szczytno responded to the scene. Despite performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the driver passed away,” said Grzegorz Różański, a spokesperson for the city of Olsztyn, to Radio Olsztyn.

Doretto was competing in his first season in the ERC Junior category, driving a Peugeot 208 Rally4. Just last month at the ERC round in Hungary, he reached the podium for the first time, finishing third in his class.

News.Az