Italian sculptor's exhibition "Gifts of Nature" opens at Heydar Aliyev Center

The solo exhibition “Gifts of Nature” by renowned Italian sculptor Giuseppe Carta opened at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The exhibition showcases various works by Carta, known for his large-scale sculptures inspired by fruits and vegetables, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Addressing the event, Anar Alakbarov, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center, highlighted that since its establishment, the center has hosted numerous cultural events. He emphasized the significance of exhibiting Giuseppe Carta’s works in Baku and expressed gratitude to all contributors who helped bring the exhibition to life.

Anar Alakbarov emphasized that the exhibition displays about 40 works by Giuseppe Carta. He also announced Azerbaijan’s upcoming participation in the Venice Biennale, where, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, several Azerbaijani architectural projects will be presented. Anar Alakbarov noted that attention will be mainly paid to Victory museum & park complexes, as well as Zangilan and Shusha mosques, and the "White City" Complex will be presented at the Venice Biennale.

In his remarks, the Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Luca Di Gianfrancesco expressed his gratitude to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for organizing the exhibition. He noted that the Foundation has always promoted Italian art and culture, and expressed his gratitude for the high-level and comprehensive cooperation. The Ambassador pledged continued support for future initiatives.

Giuseppe Carta, a recipient of numerous international awards, has exhibited his works at major festivals and art events across the USA, Australia, the UK, China, France, Switzerland, Italy, and New Zealand. His sculptures will be on display in Baku for nearly a year.

The exhibition “Gifts of Nature” will run until February 2026.

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az