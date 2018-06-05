Italian TV channel airs program on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Italian SKY 835 AB Channel’s Eurasia News TV program has highlighted the presentation ceremony of the book “Heydar Aliyev and Independent Azerbaijan” publis

The book was published by the independent publication of Edizione Nuova Cultura publishing house, AzerTag reports.

The program highlighted remarks by Azerbaijani ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade, co-authors of the book professors of the Sapienza University of Rome Daniel Pommier Vincelelli and Andrea Karteny and former Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Margarita Kosta.

The program hailed the outstanding services of the founder of independent Azerbaijan Heydar Aliyev to the people of Azerbaijan, his successful domestic and foreign policy, his role in preserving the independence of Azerbaijan, ensuring social and political stability, strengthening statehood and making Azerbaijan an active member of international relations.

The official reception held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, speeches by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzade, President of the Italian Senate Maria Elisabetta Casellati and Deputy Foreign Minister of Italy Benedetto Della Vedova were also highlighted during the TV program.

The host of the program provided an insight into the history of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the country`s route to restoration of independence, its achievements, regional cooperation and stability, multiculturalism and tolerance reigning in the country, as well as the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Italy.

A series of films about Baku`s bid to host the World Expo-2025 were also featured during the TV program.

News.Az

