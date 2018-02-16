Italians propose to restore Yanardag

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian architects have prepared a project for the restoration of the Yanardag complex, Italian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Augusto Massari stated.

According to Oxu.Az, the Italian side approved the project, but the decision should be taken by the Azerbaijani government.

"We know that this complex is extremely important. And this will be a continuation of our cooperation. I think the work of Italian masters will help attract more tourists to Azerbaijan," A. Massari said.

It should be noted that President Ilham Aliyev, having visited the state historical and cultural and natural reserve "Yanardag" in December, said that the conditions in the reserve do not correspond to the current level of development of Azerbaijan.

Ilham Aliyev gave instructions to the institutions to improve the poor condition at the reserve for local residents and foreign visitors.

News.Az

