Yandex metrika counter

Italy expresses readiness to send more weapons to Ukraine

  • World
  • Share
Italy expresses readiness to send more weapons to Ukraine

Italy is ready to send a new batch of military aid to Kyiv to help Ukraine, country’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Premier Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing ANSA.

"We are doing everything we can for Ukraine," Tajani said.

"We are ready to send more weapons... Obviously, parliament will be informed before we do so. We are talking to the French about air-defence weapons. We also reiterated our intention to support the total independence of Ukraine in yesterday's meeting between Premier Giorgia Meloni and the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida," he added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      