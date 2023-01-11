Italy expresses readiness to send more weapons to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy is ready to send a new batch of military aid to Kyiv to help Ukraine, country’s Foreign Minister and Deputy Premier Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing ANSA.

"We are doing everything we can for Ukraine," Tajani said.

"We are ready to send more weapons... Obviously, parliament will be informed before we do so. We are talking to the French about air-defence weapons. We also reiterated our intention to support the total independence of Ukraine in yesterday's meeting between Premier Giorgia Meloni and the Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida," he added.

News.Az