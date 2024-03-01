Italy expresses willingness cooperate with Azerbaijan within COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy wants to cooperate with Azerbaijan within COP29, said Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.

He made the remarks while speaking at the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting in Baku on Friday, News.Az reports.

He stated that meetings of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the Green Energy Advisory Council are more important now because everyone must commit to the coordinated implementation of energy projects.

“Moreover, given our chairmanship of the G7, we want to cooperate with Azerbaijan within the framework of the COP29 chairmanship in this direction,” the minister added.

The 10th meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) and the 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting were held on March 1, 2023.

The meeting was attended by representatives of 23 countries, six international organizations, and 44 companies, as well as ministers, deputy ministers, and other high-ranking officials from Azerbaijan and the countries of the European Union.

