Italy keen to expand cultural ties with Azerbaijan: Minister

Italy is keen to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the cultural sector, Italian Minister of Culture Alessandro Giuli said.

Giuli made the remarks during a meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart Adil Karimli in Rome on Thursday, News.az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Culture. The minister expressed his appreciation for the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's significant contributions to the restoration of historical and religious heritage in Italy and the Vatican, thanking Azerbaijan for its efforts. He also highlighted the successful development of bilateral relations in trade and energy sectors.Minister Karimli, in turn, emphasized that Azerbaijan values its growing relationship with Italy, which is grounded in mutual trust and friendship between the two countries’ leaders. He noted that the 2014 "Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership" continues to guide the strengthening of ties, including in the cultural sphere.Both ministers praised the cooperation in preserving historical and cultural heritage, architecture, and design.Karimli also acknowledged Italy’s expertise in heritage preservation, noting that Azerbaijan is eager to benefit from Italy’s vast experience in restoring and safeguarding historical and cultural assets. He highlighted the destruction of Azerbaijan’s heritage during Armenia’s occupation and the ongoing restoration efforts in the country’s liberated territories, which have garnered international support, including from Italy.The two ministers also discussed potential collaborations in art education, cultural institution management, and organizing joint performances by musical groups.

News.Az