Italy's Leonardo set to acquire Sweden's Axiomatics

Italy's Leonardo has reached an agreement to acquire Sweden’s Axiomatics, a move that marks a significant step in the company’s strategy to broaden its cybersecurity offerings, according to a source.

The source, close to the matter, did not disclose the value of the deal, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Axiomatics did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Founded in 2006 and based in Stockholm, the group specialises in so-called attribute-based access control authorisation systems.

In past months Leonardo had been looking at many domestic and foreign companies for possible acquisitions in the cybersecurity sector, which it views as a critical area for future growth. The company anticipates double-digit expansion in the sector over the coming years.

Last week the state-controlled group bought a 24.55% stake in SSH, in a deal making it the biggest single shareholder in the Finnish company.

At the Paris airshow last month Leonardo's Chairman Stefano Pontecorvo told Reuters, "cybersecurity is an essential component in so-called multi-domain warfare, where everything is connected with everything".

