Italy says ICE fears at Olympics security are unfounded

Italy’s interior minister has dismissed concerns about the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel at the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, saying fears about their role are “completely unfounded.”

Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi said ICE-linked personnel deployed for the Games will not carry out policing activities on Italian streets. Instead, he said only specialists from ICE’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) unit will be present, and their work will be limited to analysis and coordination inside U.S. diplomatic offices, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The presence of ICE personnel has sparked political criticism in Italy, particularly from opposition parties, following reports that U.S. agents would be involved in Olympic security. The controversy intensified amid broader debates over U.S. immigration enforcement policies.

Piantedosi said the deployment is based on a bilateral agreement between Italy and the United States that was ratified in 2014. He stressed that the arrangement does not affect Italy’s sovereignty and fully complies with national law and parliamentary procedures.

The minister said Italy has prepared a large-scale security operation for the Games, which will be held across several northern regions. Authorities plan to deploy around 6,000 police officers, including bomb disposal teams, canine units, alpine security forces and counterterrorism specialists.

Despite government reassurances, some activist groups and trade unions have announced protests during the Olympic opening ceremony, reflecting ongoing political tensions around the issue.

Italian authorities say security planning remains focused on ensuring public safety and protecting international delegations during the global sporting event, which they say is also an opportunity to strengthen Italy’s international reputation.

News.Az