Italy sends 400 M113 APCs and satellite system to Ukraine

On May 17, 2025, Italy unveiled a major new military aid package for Ukraine, including the delivery of 400 M113 armored personnel carriers and an unspecified satellite surveillance system to strengthen Kyiv’s defense amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The announcement, reported by credible sources including the Italian outlet il Giornale, marks Italy’s 11th military aid package to Ukraine since Russia’s full-scale invasion began in February 2022, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This latest contribution underscores Rome’s continued commitment to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while reinforcing Italy’s role as a key player in European defense cooperation.

The package, confirmed by Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto, aims to enhance Ukraine’s ground mobility and situational awareness, critical elements in countering Russian forces.

The M113 armored personnel carrier, a cornerstone of this aid package, is a fully tracked vehicle developed by the United States FMC Corporation in the late 1950s. First deployed by the U.S. Army in 1961, the M113 has seen extensive use across multiple conflicts, earning a reputation for reliability and versatility.

Measuring 4.86 meters in length, 2.69 meters in width, and 2.5 meters in height, the M113 weighs approximately 12.3 tons in its base configuration. Its aluminum armor, a pioneering feature at the time of its introduction, provides protection against small arms fire and artillery shell fragments, though it is less effective against modern anti-tank weapons.

The vehicle is powered by a Detroit Diesel 6V53T six-cylinder engine, producing 265 horsepower, which enables a maximum road speed of 67 kilometers per hour and an operational range of about 480 kilometers.

