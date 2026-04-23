Italy signals readiness for Hormuz mine-clearing role

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Italy’s navy has indicated readiness to take part in mine-clearing operations in the Strait of Hormuz once the current conflict subsides, according to naval sources, News.Az reports, citing ANSA.

Officials stressed that any such mission would not be carried out unilaterally, but would instead operate within a coordinated multilateral framework.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Italy also reaffirmed the country’s commitment to protecting freedom of navigation under international law and supporting maritime security through collective cooperation among international partners.

Tensions in the Strait of Hormuz remain a major concern for European energy security. Italian government and security officials have highlighted the risks associated with the situation, noting that the issue is under close review and raising the possibility of expanding maritime security operations within a broader European framework.

News.Az