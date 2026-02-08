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Mine-clearing
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A mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli District has killed a member of the national demining agency while carrying out official duties, authorities said.14 Apr 2026-12:45
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An attack on a gold mine in South Sudan, one of the world's poorest and most unstable countries, resulted in at least 73 deaths and 25 injuries, according to the country's vice president.30 Mar 2026-21:57
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On March 26, 2026, a mine incident took place in the Yusifjanli village of Aghdam district, an area that had been liberated from occupation.26 Mar 2026-19:05
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Authorities in western Poland are investigating a drone discovered at a lignite (brown coal) mine on Thursday, which police say does not appear to be a civilian model.12 Mar 2026-17:43
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U.S. intelligence has observed early signs that Iran could deploy mines in the Strait of Hormuz shipping lane.10 Mar 2026-23:10
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More than 200 people were killed after a mine collapsed in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the government said on Wednesday.05 Mar 2026-09:42
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An employee of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) was injured in a mine explosion in the liberated Khojaly district, authorities said.18 Feb 2026-11:55
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Three people, including Anadolu Agency reporter Sevket Akca, were injured in a mine-clearing explosion in Latakia, Syria; the soldier among them lost a leg, while the journalists are stable.17 Feb 2026-17:18
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Three people have been rescued alive after a mine collapse in the Kilimli district of Türkiye’s Zonguldak province.16 Feb 2026-17:18
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