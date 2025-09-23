Italy to recognize Palestine if Hamas excluded, hostages freed

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni stated on Tuesday that Italy will recognize a Palestinian state only if all Israeli hostages are released and the Hamas militant group is excluded from any government role.

"I am not against the recognition of Palestine, but we should set ourselves the right priorities," Meloni told reporters, announcing her government would present a motion to parliament on the issue, News.Az reports citing Reuters.

Speaking from New York where she is attending the United Nations General Assembly, Meloni also said international pressure should be placed on Hamas rather than Israel, blaming the group for starting the war and blocking its end by refusing to hand over hostages.

Meloni leads a right-wing government that has been one of Israel's strongest allies in the European Union and has refused to follow other G7 nations like Britain, Canada and France in recognizing Palestinian statehood this month.

News.Az