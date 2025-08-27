Yandex metrika counter

Italy’s Meloni condemns killing of journalists in Gaza by Israeli fire

Italy’s Meloni condemns killing of journalists in Gaza by Israeli fire
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has condemned the killing of journalists in Gaza, calling it “unjustifiable” and an attack on press freedom.

The strike on Nasser Hospital earlier this week killed at least 20 people, including reporters from Reuters, AP and Al Jazeera, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Speaking at a conference in Rimini, Meloni urged Israel to end its occupation of Gaza, allow humanitarian aid, and halt settlement expansion in the West Bank.

 


