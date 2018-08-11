Italy was Azerbaijan’s main export market in seven months of this year
Italy was Azerbaijan’s main export market in January-July of this year, according to the State Customs Committee. The volume of export with Italy made $1.908 bi
Turkey and Israel follow Italy as the second and third largest export markets of Azerbaijan during the seven months of 2018, according to the committee.
