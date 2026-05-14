US clears Nvidia H200 chip sales to 10 China firms

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The United States has approved limited sales of Nvidia’s H200 artificial intelligence chips to around 10 Chinese companies, but no shipments have taken place so far, leaving the high-stakes deal in limbo amid ongoing US-China technology tensions.

The approved buyers reportedly include major Chinese tech firms such as Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and JD.com, according to sources familiar with the matter, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The decision also includes approval for intermediaries such as Lenovo and Foxconn to act as distributors under licensing terms.

Despite the green light from US authorities, Chinese firms have reportedly paused or slowed orders following guidance from Beijing, where regulators are increasingly cautious about reliance on foreign advanced semiconductor technology.

The H200 chip, produced by Nvidia, is one of the company’s most advanced AI processors and is central to global competition in artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Sources said each approved customer may be allowed to purchase large volumes of chips under strict licensing conditions, but regulatory and political hurdles on both sides have prevented any deliveries so far.

The situation highlights the growing complexity of US-China tech relations, where even approved exports remain subject to political friction, national security concerns, and competing industrial strategies.

US officials have argued that export controls are necessary to protect American technological leadership, while critics warn that such restrictions could reshape global AI supply chains and accelerate China’s push for domestic chip alternatives.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is currently seeking to advance discussions in China as the company tries to maintain access to one of its most important long-term growth markets, but the outcome remains uncertain.

News.Az