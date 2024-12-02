Jaguar’s all-electric GT concept car leaked ahead of official debut

+ ↺ − 16 px

The new Jaguar GT concept car has been leaked online ahead of its official unveiling, scheduled for tomorrow at 1 am UK time.

Source: Auto Express

This marks a significant moment in Jaguar's ambitious rebranding, as the iconic British carmaker transitions into an all-electric luxury brand, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The news has already generated a great deal of buzz, and the stunning design of this three-door coupe is sure to maintain Jaguar’s prominent place in automotive headlines.The full design images that appeared on social media confirm what we'd already seen in a series of teaser images, that the front and rear end are dominated by large slatted rectangular grilles.The front end has slim headlights but the complete absence of light clusters at the rear suggests that the lighting elements will be contained within the grille itself. Other stand-out design elements include the long bonnet and the wraparound, pillarless glass house that supports the curved roof.The leaked images also provide a glimpse of the Jaguar GT's starkly minimalist interior with its lozenge shaped steering wheel and almost total absence of switchgear. The driver and passenger seats appear to be split by a high centre console with gold metallic trim on top.The Jaguar concept will be revealed in full at Miami Art Week on 3 December, and it represents the drastic change from the Jaguar norm that the teaser campaign has led everyone to expect.The GT concept car hints at the future design direction of Jaguar, which has ended UK sales of its entire line-up of new cars, ahead of its relaunch as an all-electric luxury car brand.The first production car in Jaguar’s new fully-electric line up will be a four-door GT with a range of more than 400 miles, costing around £130,000, which is set to be revealed next year. That car should hit the road by the end of 2026, and is due to be joined by two more models in the following 18 months.The four-door has already begun on-road testing, with Jaguar releasing shots of a heavily disguised prototype featuring a bluff front end and long bonnet, features we’d expect to be present on the concept car when it’s unveiled.The first stage of the renewed Jaguar brand was revealed recently when along with the 'strikethrough' design feature, it showed off its new signature – controversially written as JaGuar – as well as its new “Copy Nothing” slogan.According to Jaguar: “This ethos can trace its roots back to 1935 and is built on embracing unexpected and original thinking and a brand character that commands attention through fearless creativity.”

