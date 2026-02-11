James Van Der Beek, ‘Dawson’s Creek’ star, dies aged 48

+ ↺ − 16 px

James Van Der Beek, the actor known for playing Dawson Leary on “Dawson’s Creek” and for numerous other TV and film roles, died on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing Variety.

He was 48.

Van Der Beek was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2023 and made his diagnosis public in 2024.

Van Der Beek’s family announced the news with a statement on his Instagram: “Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

Born in Connecticut, Van Der Beek got his start acting Off-Broadway while still in high school. He had appeared in several theater productions and a few independent films before his big break came when he was cast in “Dawson’s Creek” in 1997.

The show’s creator Kevin Williamson based Van Der Beek’s tousled blond filmmaker character on his own experiences growing up.

The popular series aired for six seasons on The WB and co-starred Katie Holmes, Joshua Jackson and Michelle Williams.

“There’s so much about Dawson that annoys me,” he admitted. “I loved the vulnerability there, but the rest of it I found kind of annoying,” he said during a 20th anniversary reunion chat in 2019. However, he said thanks to the authentic dialogue, “It was kind of a dream to play.”

Van Der Beek’s teary response to being dumped by Katie Holmes’ Joey character became a meme that endured long past the show’s end.

During his time on the show, he took on other roles such as starring in the football drama “Varsity Blues,” for which he won an MTV Movie Award. He played Jay in Kevin Smith’s “Jay & Silent Bob Strike Back,” and starred in “The Rules of Attraction.”

After “Dawson’s Creek” ended, he returned to the stage in “Rain Dance,” and guest starred on shows including “Criminal Minds” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

On “One Tree Hill,” Van Der Beek had a recurring role as a filmmaker, then had roles in series including “Mercy,” “Don’t Trust the B—- in Apt. 23” and “Friends With Better Lives.”

On the Vice scripted series “What Would Diplo Do,” he earned positive reviews for playing the flashy dj.

More recently, his recurring roles included “CSI: Cyber,” “Pose” and he voiced 69 episodes of the animated “Vampirina.” He also appeared on the 28th season of “Dancing With the Stars,” and competed as Griffin on “The Masked Singer” in 2025.

His most recent guest appearance came over two episodes of “Overcompensating.”

Van Der Beek divorced actress Heather McComb in 2010.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Brook, and six children.

