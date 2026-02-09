Award-winning political cartoonist Jon Kudelka dies from brain cancer

+ ↺ − 16 px

Award-winning political cartoonist Jon Kudelka has died from brain cancer, aged 53.

The much-loved and lauded artist died surrounded by family and friends in South Hobart on Sunday, his wife Margaret Kudelka confirmed in a statement, News.az reports, citing ABC News.

"Jon was deeply loved and admired by many, including fellow Tasmanians, the legions of fans of his inimitable art, countless newspaper readers over 30 years, and even by the politicians he relentlessly skewered in his award-winning cartoons (many of whom have his work on their walls)," she said.

