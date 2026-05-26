Brazil's President Lula begins radiotherapy for skin cancer

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Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has officially commenced a course of preventive radiation therapy following an early-stage skin cancer diagnosis, according to an official medical bulletin released on Monday.

The 80-year-old leader completed the first of 15 scheduled sessions at the Syrian-Lebanese Hospital in the capital city of Brasília. The full preventative regimen is expected to span the next three weeks. The medical team opted for "complementary treatment with preventive superficial radiotherapy" following the successful surgical removal of a small skin lesion from the president's scalp about a month ago, News.Az reports, citing China Daily.

Laboratory biopsies identified the removed tissue as a basal cell carcinoma, which stands globally as the most frequently diagnosed form of skin cancer.

Low Long-Term Risk: Oncologists and medical specialists note that basal cell carcinomas are highly treatable, tightly linked to chronic sun exposure over a lifetime, and carry almost no risk of spreading to other parts of the body if caught early.

The clinical staff reassured the public that the superficial nature of the localized treatment will not hinder the president's ability to govern. Lula "will continue his daily activities without restrictions, remaining under the monitoring of the medical teams," the hospital statement confirmed.

As part of his ongoing recovery and long-term care plan, his doctors have also recommended strict daily preventive measures to shield him from further ultraviolet radiation, including wearing wide-brimmed hats and consistently applying high-SPF sunscreen during outdoor appearances.

News.Az