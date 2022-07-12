James Webb telescope takes super sharp view of early cosmos (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first full-colour picture from the new James Webb Space Telescope has been released - and it doesn't disappoint, News.az reports citing BBC.

The image is said to be the deepest, most detailed infrared view of the Universe to date, containing the light from galaxies that has taken many billions of years to reach us.

US President Joe Biden was shown the image during a White House briefing.

Further debut pictures from James Webb are due to be released by Nasa in a global presentation on Tuesday.

"These images are going to remind the world that America can do big things, and remind the American people - especially our children - that there's nothing beyond our capacity," President Biden remarked.





