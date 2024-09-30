Japan braces for two typhoons

+ ↺ − 16 px

Typhoon Jebi is expected to impact eastern Japan, including Tokyo, in the coming days as the 17th typhoon of the year approaches the Ogasawara Islands to the south, according to the weather agency's announcement.

The country's southern island prefecture of Okinawa, meanwhile, has been warned of strong winds and high waves as Typhoon Krathon, the season's 18th, is forecast to hit between Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo News.

Rainfall in the 24 hours through 6 p.m. Monday is expected to reach 150 millimeters in some areas, with winds of up to 108 kilometers per hour and waves of up to 5 meters.As of 6 p.m. Sunday, Typhoon Jebi was moving north at about 15 kph near the Ogasawara Islands, while Typhoon Krathon was located east of the Philippines at a speed of 15 kph.

News.Az