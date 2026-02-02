Japan claims world-first deep-sea rare earth discovery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has become the first country to successfully retrieve sediment containing rare earth elements from the ocean floor at a depth of 6,000 meters, the government said on Monday, as Tokyo seeks to reduce its reliance on China for the strategically important minerals.

The mission marked the world’s first attempt to tap deep-sea rare earths at such an extreme depth, according to Japanese authorities, News.Az reports, citing the Japan Times.

“Details will be analyzed, including exactly how much rare earth is contained” in the retrieved sample, government spokesperson Kei Sato said. He described the achievement as “meaningful both in terms of economic security and comprehensive maritime development.”

The sample was collected by the deep-sea scientific drilling vessel Chikyu, which set sail last month for the remote Pacific island of Minami Torishima. Waters surrounding the island are believed to contain significant deposits of valuable minerals.

The development comes amid rising tensions between Japan and China. Beijing, the world’s largest supplier of rare earths, has increased pressure on Tokyo following comments by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in November suggesting Japan could respond militarily to an attack on Taiwan, which China has vowed to bring under its control by force if necessary.

China has since restricted exports of certain “dual-use” items to Japan, heightening concerns in Tokyo that Beijing could further limit supplies of rare earths—some of which are included in China’s list of goods with potential military applications.

Rare earths, a group of 17 metals that are difficult to extract from the Earth’s crust, are critical components in products ranging from electric vehicles and wind turbines to hard drives and missiles.

The area around Minami Torishima, which lies within Japan’s exclusive economic zone, is estimated to hold more than 16 million tons of rare earths, making it the world’s third-largest reserve, according to the Nikkei. These deposits are believed to include enough dysprosium—used in high-strength magnets for smartphones and electric vehicles—to meet global demand for around 730 years, as well as roughly 780 years’ worth of yttrium, used in lasers.

“If Japan could successfully extract rare earths around Minami Torishima on a constant basis, it would secure a domestic supply chain for key industries,” said Takahiro Kamisuna, a research associate at the International Institute for Strategic Studies. He added that such a development would significantly reduce Japan’s dependence on China.

News.Az