Japan completes 7th release of treated nuclear waste into sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japan has completed the seventh batch of releasing treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, News.Az reports citing Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. discharged approximately 7,800 tons of water, a process that began on June 28. The operator confirmed that there were no abnormal tritium levels detected in the nearby waters.Since last August, Japan has been releasing treated radioactive wastewater from the plant, a move that has sparked strong reactions from China and opposition parties in South Korea and the Solomon Islands.The Fukushima Daiichi plant was forced to shut down after facing the largest nuclear accident since the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, triggered by an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

News.Az