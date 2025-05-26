Japan flight made emergency landing after man tried opening door

A Japanese plane headed from Tokyo to Texas had to make an emergency landing after a passenger tried to open one of its doors during the flight, News.az reports citing BBC.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) Flight 114 was diverted to Seattle hours after taking off on Saturday "due to an unruly passenger", the airline said.

Port of Seattle police told media they had been notified of a man who "attempted to open exit doors during the flight".

The man, who was not identified, was "having a medical crisis" and had to be restrained by other passengers and flight crew, police said.