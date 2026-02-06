Japan issues flu alert after cases jump sharply

+ ↺ − 16 px

Influenza cases in Japan are showing a renewed increase, surpassing the national alert threshold after easing in December 2025, according to the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

The ministry informed that 114,291 influenza cases were recorded nationwide during the week ending February 1, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

This translates to an average of 30.03 cases per designated medical institution, exceeding the alert level of 30. The figure represents a 1.8-fold increase compared with the previous week.

RECOMMENDED STORIES Toyota lifts profit forecast as weak yen boosts outlook

Trump supports Takaichi ahead of election

TSMC eyes advanced chip production in Japan’s Kumamoto

Sony raises outlook despite slump in PlayStation sales

Health officials believe the resurgence is being driven by the spread of the influenza B virus, which has been circulating since the end of last year. By contrast, the earlier wave of infections was primarily caused by subclade K, a newly identified mutant strain of the H3N2 influenza A virus.

News.Az