Japan mulls halving number of official guests at Tokyo Olympics

The Japanese authorities are considering the possibility of halving the number of official guests of the Tokyo Olympics, who are not directly related to participation in the competition, TASS reports.

Currently, it is expected that about 90,000 foreign guests will arrive at the Olympics, including 30,000 athletes, their team members and service personnel. The Japanese authorities would like to halve this number by reducing the presence of foreign visitors, who are not directly related to the competition. Japan has already decided to completely ban the entry of foreign fans due to the situation with the coronavirus.

The Tokyo Olympics, initially set to take place from July 24 to August 8, 2020, had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and will be held from July 23 to August 8, 2021.

News.Az