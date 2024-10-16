Japan OKs operation of Takahama nuclear plant’s aging reactor beyond 50 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

The aging No. 1 reactor of the Takahama nuclear power plant in central Japan has received approval from the nuclear regulator to continue operations, making it the first reactor in the country to be cleared to operate beyond 50 years.

On Wednesday, the Nuclear Regulation Authority approved Kansai Electric Power Co.'s management plan for the reactor, which will celebrate its 50th anniversary next month. This decision comes as the government emphasizes the importance of nuclear power in Japan's energy mix, given the country's resource limitations, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo News. The facility's Nos. 1 and 2 reactors were approved in June 2016 to operate beyond 40 years. In 2023, both reactors were rebooted for the first time since the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.In May 2023, Japan's parliament passed a bill to introduce a new system that will allow the country's nuclear reactors to operate beyond the current 60-year limit.Under the new rules, nuclear reactors may be granted additional operating years in effect as their offline periods will not be counted against their total service time provided the periods are due to reasons beyond a utility's control, such as safety reviews or court-ordered suspension.In addition, the NRA will check the condition of reactors and related facilities at least every 10 years after 30 years of operation to ensure the safety of old facilities.

News.Az