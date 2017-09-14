Japan plans to simplify visa regime with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku and Tokyo plan to simplify the mutual visa regime, Japanese Deputy Foreign Minister Manabu Horii said at a meeting with Azerbaijani President.

During the meeting Horii stressed Tokyo's interest in expanding all-round cooperation with Baku, noted the existence of plans to simplify the visa regime between the two countries with the aim of further accelerating the development of bilateral relations.

In turn, Aliyev highly appreciated the financial assistance of the Japanese government to the process of creating modern infrastructure in Azerbaijan.

The President also noted the successful bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, underlined the contribution made by Japanese companies to the development of the oil and gas sector of Azerbaijan.

Aliyev stressed the importance of expanding mutual trade and underlined the significance of mutual investments in energy, industry, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, agro-industrial complex, including tea growing.

News.Az

News.Az