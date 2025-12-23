Japan reports radioactive water leak at decommissioned nuclear reactor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Japanese nuclear regulators have reported a leak of water containing radioactive tritium during dismantling operations at the Fugen advanced thermal reactor in Fukui Prefecture, central Japan.

fficials at the Secretariat of the Nuclear Regulation Authority said the incident occurred on Tuesday at the reactor, which is currently undergoing decommissioning, News.Az reports, citing Japanese media.

According to the officials, no workers suffered internal radiation exposure, such as from ingesting radioactive water. However, detailed examinations are being conducted to determine whether there was any external exposure caused by radioactive water splashing onto the skin or through other means.

The officials added that there is no indication that radioactive materials leaked beyond the controlled area. Monitoring posts within the facility have shown no abnormalities in radiation levels.

News.Az